SEBRING — Charles F. Weigle’s 151st Birthday Party was celebrated at his home on Sunday, Nov. 20, with a community open house, organized by the Sebring Historical Society. As befitting the occasion, prayer was offered by Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Daryl Jeffers thanking God for Weigle’s life and asking His guidance for attendees to continue his legacy.
Hostess for the event was Elaine Haines, one of the Society’s newest members. She reverently talked about Weigle while playing his hymns on the baby grand piano donated to the Society by the Women’s Club of Sebring. A delicious decorated homemade cake was donated by Jim Pollard, director of Operations for the Society. Many Maranatha Village residents were in attendance, along with Highlands Ridge folks, Sebring residents and Society members.
An old-fashioned hymn sing was held featuring songs such as “I Sing of Thee,” The “Man of Sorrows,” “I Have Found A Hiding Place,” “I Love to Tell It” and the chorus “Someone,” all of which were written by Weigle about his beloved Savior. Although less so now, songs written by Weigle would have been well-known in the last century and sung at evangelistic meetings around the country where he would also preach the Gospel.
Perhaps Weigle’s most beloved hymn, “No One Ever Cared for Me Like Jesus,” was movingly presented by Doug Peacock. In his despair at his wife leaving him and moving to California with their daughter, Weigle sought solace in his Bible and testified often that these words of comfort were given to him by his beloved Jesus in his backyard here on Lake Jackson.
Jeffers, because of his background with the Civil Air Patrol, was particularly interested in the display honoring Sebring resident Tommy McGuire, Jr., World War II Ace pilot posthumously awarded the Metal of Honor for his bravery.
Weigle, with his two good friends living in homes on either side of him, George Sebring (founder of Sebring) and Edward J. Higgins (first elected general of The Salvation Army), played an enormous role in establishing the rich Christian heritage Sebring is known for today.
Weigle’s home is owned by the City of Sebring. The Sebring Historical Society maintains and preserves the house as a museum open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers and new members are always invited to join us.
Linda F. Kolarik is a board member and board secretary for the Sebring Historical Society.