Weigle House

The historic Weigle House at 1989 Lakeview Drive was the fitting location of Sunday’s 151st birthday party in honor of famed Christian songwriter Charles Weigle.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Charles F. Weigle’s 151st Birthday Party was celebrated at his home on Sunday, Nov. 20, with a community open house, organized by the Sebring Historical Society. As befitting the occasion, prayer was offered by Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Daryl Jeffers thanking God for Weigle’s life and asking His guidance for attendees to continue his legacy.

Hostess for the event was Elaine Haines, one of the Society’s newest members. She reverently talked about Weigle while playing his hymns on the baby grand piano donated to the Society by the Women’s Club of Sebring. A delicious decorated homemade cake was donated by Jim Pollard, director of Operations for the Society. Many Maranatha Village residents were in attendance, along with Highlands Ridge folks, Sebring residents and Society members.

