LAKE PLACID — Down in the sleepy little town of Lake Placid sits the Tropical Winery. It is here, once a month, that you can expect to get into “Double Trouble.”
Double Trouble is the brother-sister duo of Pat “Bubba P” Essex and Peggy Essex-Klammer.
One of the unique charms of these two is their onstage banter. Their playful ribbing of one another brings back childhood memories of doing the same.
Combined with a great mix of nearly all things music, the duo create a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere perfect for sipping wine or enjoying craft beers with friends or loved ones.
The band brings the feel good vibes to Tropical Winery again this Saturday, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
“Being siblings and playing music together has brought us to become extremely close to each other,” Peggy stated. “We’re appreciative of each other’s diligent efforts and thankful that we’re able to make people chuckle in response to our antics.”
Both attended school in the Miami-Dade County School District. Peggy went on to serve as a middle school music educator (band, orchestra and guitar) as well as a counselor until retiring in 2006.
Peggy has an AA degree in music education from Miami-Dade Community College, a bachelor’s from Barry University, and a master’s degree from Florida International University. All being in music education.
Additionallly she holds an educational specialists degree in counseling from Barry University.
Brother Pat, “Bubba P,” comes across as a laid back country boy with a firm handshake and a welcoming prescence.
Both sing lead vocals depending on the song. Pat plays bass and acoustic guitar. Peggy can be found playing electric guitar, banjo, mandolin or violin.
“My musical influences started with my Uncle Colton,” Peggy said. “Then continued to my music teachers in high school and college. We have always loved country, older rock and roll and of course classical.”
At any given show you might hear songs from Johnny Cash, Janis Joplin, Chuck Berry, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Waylon Jennings, Brooks and Dunn, Hank Williams Sr. and Jr., Amazing Rhythm Aces, Randy Travis, John Anderson, Conway Twitty, Toby Keith, Elvis Presley, Bellamy Brothers, Steve Earl. and many others.
“We are both highly influenced by Merle Haggard, The Eagles, Alan Jackson and George Strait to name just a few.
“I love playing Merle live because I love his guitar leads and his lyrics,” said Peggy. Plus “whatever makes the crowd happy,” Pat added.
On occasion, when the stars align just right, another pair of siblings join the band onstage. Singer/violinist Emily E. Finke and her sister, Dr. Ashley Finke, will rosin up their bows and provide fiddle accompaniment.
While Double Trouble can be found at other venues, Tropical Winery is the perfect, subdued outlet.
The establishment is a Florida Certified Farm Winery owned and operated by Adrianna and Milton Montanez, along with their four boys, David, Nico, Javier, and Adrian.
“My husband Milton has over 15 years of experience making wine,” Adrianna stated. “We specialize in offering wines made with Florida grown tropical fruits like mango, pineapple and guava. We grow three different varieties of muscadine grapes in our vineyard.
“The winery carries a wide selection of dry and sweet wines, dessert wines and sparklings, including Malbec, Cabernet, Red and white muscadine, passion fruit and avocado, to name a few.
“We love being a part of this community and participating in local events,” Adrianna said in closing.
In addition to the wine selection, craft beers, alcohol-free wines. Ciders, jellies, barbecue sauces, dressings and local honey are also available.
For more information or booking contact Pat Essex at 863-441-0179 or reach the band at Facebook page DOUBLE TROUBLE4HIRE.
For more on Tropical Winery call Adriana Montanez at 863-822-6996. The business is at 2678 U.S. 27 South.