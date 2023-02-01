New home

This home will soon be occupied thanks to Highway Park Neighborhood Council, Hicoria Pines Homes and USDA 502 Direct Loan Mortgage program.

 COURTESY/EVELYN COLON

LAKE PLACID — In 2022, Highway Park Neighborhood Council and Hicoria Pines Homes, as certified packagers with the USDA 502 Direct Loan Mortgage program, successfully qualified 16 low-income families to buy their first homes in Sebring, Avon Park, Lake Placid and surrounding areas. These homes represent a combined value of $3.8 million.

One of the owners will be moving into their new home in February 2023. The second home is scheduled for completion in March of 2023. Two other clients have purchased existing homes. Six other homes are in various stages of construction and seven families are approved but waiting to select. There are 15 additional families on the waiting list.

