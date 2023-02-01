LAKE PLACID — In 2022, Highway Park Neighborhood Council and Hicoria Pines Homes, as certified packagers with the USDA 502 Direct Loan Mortgage program, successfully qualified 16 low-income families to buy their first homes in Sebring, Avon Park, Lake Placid and surrounding areas. These homes represent a combined value of $3.8 million.
One of the owners will be moving into their new home in February 2023. The second home is scheduled for completion in March of 2023. Two other clients have purchased existing homes. Six other homes are in various stages of construction and seven families are approved but waiting to select. There are 15 additional families on the waiting list.
HPNC and HP Homes plan to expand the program through “Impact 8,” a rental program that leads directly to homeownership through the USDA 502 Direct Loan Program for first-time low- to very low-income homebuyers in rural areas. The agencies will be presenting to a delegation of government officials today at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. The delegation includes Florida Senator Erin Grall, State Representative Kaylee Tuck, and Highlands County officials. The agencies are requesting to be included in funding from the 30% of State Housing Trust Funds designated for housing for seniors, young adults aging out of foster care, and projects in rural areas. The proposal aligns well within the proposed SB102 “Live Local Act” (sponsored by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Senate Community Affairs Chairwoman Alexis Calatayud). SB102 seeks to appropriate $150M for affordable housing and it also supports the 420.003 State Housing Strategy for Florida.
HP Homes interviewed well over 150 candidates who wanted to buy their first home. Only 11% completed the program. “Impact 8” will help remove some of those barriers to homeownership. The agencies already coordinate with the SHIP program of Highlands County to help homeowners procure downpayments. The “Impact 8” funding request is to construct the first of two, four-unit townhome buildings designed to be leased specifically to families participating in the USDA 502 Direct Loan Mortgage Program. This will help an additional eight (8) families buy their first home.
How will it help: a) Improve credit worthiness for those who need a small boost, 2) provide alternatives for program participants whose current living conditions are extreme, 3) provide temporary housing until the new home is completed, which is usually six to eight months. The period of the special lease is not less than six months nor greater than two years and must lead directly to the purchase of the first home through the USDA 502 Direct Loan Mortgage Program.
This is not a give-away program. Participants pay rent and secure a mortgage to pay for their homes. Funding for “Impact 8” is integral to providing resources to create a gateway to home ownership for low to very-low-income, first-time homebuyers. Revenue derived from the first town home will fund subsequent “rental to home ownership” units to be constructed throughout Highlands County. Each prior unit will fund the building of subsequent units. For more information, contact Hicoria Pines Homes, Inc. at 863-318-7481.
Other members of the board of directors for the HPNC will be there on behalf of Keep Florida Beautiful to advocate reinstatement of the Florida Department of Transportation’s “Keep Our Paradise Litter Free” Grant Program that had sustained Keep Florida Beautiful affiliates’ litter removal, education, and Great American Clean-Up programs until 2021.