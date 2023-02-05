The radical left and the radical right media are manipulating you. They are willfully and intentionally manipulating you to feed your anger and hate. Why?
Manipulating the public, stirring up anger is good for their ratings and profits.
The radical right and radical left media make more money if you are angry and engaged. News outlets manipulating readers in order to make more money is immoral and is a cancer that eats away at our democracy.
I try to read from many different national sources: Fox News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Daily Mail, Google News Feed, Apple News Feed. Right and left, they are all willing to mislead the readers to spark anger and outrage.
I was reading a Fox News headline, “San Bernandino, Oakland and Los Angeles, California ranked among U.S.’s most dangerous cities: study.”
The Fox News article went on to say, “San Bernardino, Calif. was ranked particularly dangerous — 180th on the Safe City list — only ahead of Fort Lauderdale, Florida (181) and St. Louis, Missouri (182).
Following San Bernardino, California’s top 10 most dangerous cities included Oakland (175), Los Angeles (172), Stockton (149), Bakersfield (144), Long Beach (139), San Francisco (136), Riverside (126), Modesto (118), and Fresno (113).”
Fox News manipulated their readers to stoke anger. Reader comments about the article included the following:
“Gavin Newsome would like to model the rest of the country after his beautiful and wonderful cities. Who needs police departments anyway?”
“This must be a proud moment for the California governor who wants to run for president. This is exactly what he would do to all Americans and what he would do to the country.”
“Didn’t know anybody actually goes to California anymore. They would be safer in Afghanistan.”
Fox News perpetrated propaganda about Democrat California that misled their readers and created anger and hate. The real truth is buried in the article.
“California also had several cities ranked among the safest in the country, including six in the top 50. The cities included: Fremont (17), Irvine (26), Chula Vista (38), Santa Rosa (39), Glendale (40), and San Diego (48).”
In other words, California had about as many cities in the top 50 safest places to live as they did in the bottom 50 least safest places to live. Like most places, California has safe cities and unsafe cities. Did Fox News feature the good and bad? Of course not.
Let’s look at the Fox News article from an additional perspective. California had six cities among the 50 safest cities. How many Florida cities made the top 50 safest cities list? Zero. Did Fox News write about how unsafe Florida is? Of course not.
How many cities did Florida have in the least safe cities in America? Six. Florida has about as many unsafe cities as California. California is almost twice the size of Florida. Did Fox News create a headline about how unsafe Florida is compared to California? Of course not.
The New York Times and MSNBC are propaganda machines for the left just as Fox News and the Wall Street Journal are for the right. Their intentionality in spewing misinformation designed to generate anger and engagement, which drive higher revenue and profits for themselves, is immoral and a cancer festering in our democracy. America deserves better.
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .