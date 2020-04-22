We are finishing the fourth week of staying at home and schools being closed. It has challenged all of us in many different ways. I’m going to share a personal disclaimer, as Becky and I have been able to get through our COVID-19 pandemic relatively well. I only have one class develop the online assignments. Many of my fellow teachers have six or more classes to develop and monitor online classes.
My grandchildren in Wisconsin and South Carolina are out of school like us, so I have a feeling for some of the issues of children being home. In my opinion, the real heroes in this “adventure” are the parents. They didn’t ask for this but find themselves in the middle of a stressful situation, besides handling their own employment situation with their workplace closed or limited. They may be someone working at one of the essential workplaces which put them and their families at risk.
Now, let’s add the other dynamic of having your children at home. This is not like the summer break where there might be a summer camp or other organized programs to engage the energy of the children. They are home and also trying to find a way to deal with the changes in their daily lives.
Last week I shared some humor about the situation we are facing, and keeping a sense of humor about it all may help, but the challenge is real and stressful. A few weeks ago, I shared some ideas to help students stay focused and on track with school work. I have added some other things to consider as we have gone through the first four weeks.
This a stressful time for everyone and being in close quarters for extended periods can cause short tempers. Don’t keep it all in but share it with other family members in a calm manner. Parents, checking in with your children and finding out how they are feeling and share your own thoughts to build understanding and patience.
- Take walks together, get out of the house and chat while you are walking.
- Get out some board and card games. Have a game night, let the kids pick the games.
- Video chat with family and friends or call some others to see how they are doing.
- Make a list of things to be done around the house or tasks that have been on the back burner. Do one or two a day and post the list to see the items checked off. It feels good.
- Students will need to demonstrate effective time management and discipline. All their courses will be online and their “homework” will be more than ever.
- Students are not on “vacation” while staying at home and not in the school building. They will have assignments for every one of their classes and they need to plan to make the time for each one.
- Students need to schedule time each day for the schoolwork and do it in a place where there are no distractions. Don’t try to do the homework while watching TV or other activities. Give the assignment the full attention it deserves. Doing that will get everything done faster and be more complete.
- Teachers are identifying times when they can be contacted to offer help and answer questions. Know when these times are.
- Don’t procrastinate and let things go to the last minute. Thinking “I work better under pressure” is just an excuse for being lazy and undisciplined. As teachers, we can see the difference in the quality and the completeness of the assignments.
Parents, please help us by helping your children follow these recommendations so they can continue to learn and complete their assignments. Call or email your student’s teacher, as we do like to hear from you and appreciate the load you are carrying. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.
The COVID-19 situation can bring out the best and worst in people. I choose to look for the best, and when I have to make the grocery run to Publix, I make a special effort to say thank you to those employees who are there serving us. Thinking of others is a great way to take your mind off your own challenges. We can do this, we can overcome, and eventually, it will get better. Now I’ll see if I can find the Yahtzee dice.