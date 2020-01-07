SEBRING — Call it what you want — winter, holiday or Christmas break — it ends for students today with school resuming.
Teachers and administrators were back at school on Monday with planning, professional development and just getting everything plugged in and ready to go.
Hill-Gustat Middle School pre-algebra teacher Kaneisha Hamilton was finishing grades on Monday.
“Some of the kids had to make up work if they were absent that last day, so grades will be due later on this week,” she said. “I am trying to finalized it for the second nine weeks.”
Hamilton has been setting up her classroom and reorganizing to start off the second semester.
Hill-Gustat Principal Chris Doty said Monday, with the district’s energy conservation program, first and foremost everything has to get plugged back in and everything is powered up to make sure there are no technical or electrical issues on the first day of the semester.
After a staff breakfast and presentation from the United Way on Monday, there were different professional development sessions, he said. Some sessions were related to the new state initiative on the social/emotional learning component. Doty met with his curriculum leadership team in the afternoon.
Highlands News-Sun asked about the after-school daycare program, which started at the secondary level this school year.
The Aftercare program has about 10 to 15 students and it is going very well, Doty said. It gives the students an opportunity to work on their homework with adults that will assist.
“We give them some free time so they can enjoy not having to feel like it has got to be school, school, school, all the time,” he said.
If the number of students increase, the school will be able to offer more programs, Doty said.
Media paraprofessional Gloria Lindsay worked in the media center Monday pulling books for teachers such as the “classics” and “award winning” books.
The next school holiday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 20.
Students will be off on Feb. 13 and 14 (during the Highlands County Fair), which are teacher workdays.
Spring Break will be March 14-22.