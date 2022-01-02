SEBRING — As we begin 2022, Highlands News-Sun takes a look back at those we lost in 2021. From educators to firemen to artists, here is a look at just a few of the men and women who left a lasting impact on their community through their service and dedication to the people of Highlands County.
Sophie Mae Mitchell Jr. of Sebring passed away Jan. 6 at the age of 89. A Sebring native, Mitchell was a graduate of Sebring High, University of Florida and Florida State University. She was the first woman to join the UF marching band. She taught food and restaurant management at FSU before returning home to Sebring and running Adopt Me! Dog Rescue. She was a member of the Sebring Historical Society, Sebring Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and Highlands County Concert Band. She was inducted into the Gator Band Hall of Fame in 2009.
Kenneth G. Nelson of Avon Park passed away Jan. 14 at the age of 61. The Queens, New York native was a former chaplain with the Highlands Lakes Fire Department after moving to Avon Park from Miami in 2006.
Joseph Ackroyd “Joe” Branson of Sebring passed away Feb. 10 at the age of 74. Born in Ohio, Branson served in the U.S. Army before obtaining degrees from Wright State University and Ashland University. For three-and-a-half years before his passing, he served as a supervisor of Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District. Staff in the Sun ‘N Lake District Office described Branson as dedicated to serving the Sun ‘N Lake community. Branson argued for more golf cart rentals for the community course to allow golfers to maintain social distance. He was appointed to a vacant seat in August of 2017 then elected by popular vote for the same seat in 2020.
Wallace P. Cox of Sebring passed away April 9 at the age of 91. Born in Palmetto, he obtained his master’s degree in education from Florida State University. An “All American” volleyball player, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Cox came to Sebring in 1957 and worked as a basketball coach and teacher, later moving up to assistant principal and then principal of Sebring Middle School until he retired at age 60. He was a member of the Sebring Fireman’s Association and served on the Sebring Utilities Board of Directors.
John H. McCracken of Avon Park, and founder of McCracken Farms, passed away May 21 at the age of 77. He graduated from South Dakota State University and served as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Before moving to Florida in 1982 to start McCracken Farms, a citrus and produce business at the family-owned farm in Avon Park, he was a competitive showman of Morgan horses. In addition to the family business, McCracken served as an agriculture teacher In Minnesota and throughout Highlands County. He was the recipient of an honorary American Farmer degree while teaching agriculture in Minnesota.
Andrew C. Conyer of Sebring passed away July 16 at the age of 63. A resident of Sebring for 30 years, Rev. Conyer was the minister at Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment Centre.
Paul F. Ebersbach of Sebring, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, passed away July 19. The New Jersey native earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Syracuse University and a master’s degree in education from the University of South Florida. Ebersbach served in the Air Force for more than 45 years, including Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star Medal. He was the environmental chief at Avon Park Air Force Range for 41 years, receiving many awards including the United States Air Force Thomas D. White Outstanding Natural Resources Professional. He was involved in the Boy Scouts and served as a volunteer for the Avon Park High School Grenadier Band.
Robert Saffold of Sebring passed away July 21 at the age of 91. A graduate of E.O. Douglas High School, he went on to attend Bethune-Cookman and then serve in the U.S. Army. After the Army, Saffold finished his degree in art and education from Bethune-Cookman. He taught for 26 years, mostly at E.O. Douglas where he taught art and coached basketball, but also spent time at Lake Placid High School. He is said to have started the golf team at LPHS. Saffold founded the Florida Sportsmen Association, created a youth activities center in Washington Heights and was a leader in forming a Little League for Black children. He was involved in activities that benefited children or educated them such as reviving the Junteenth celebration or leading golf tournaments to raise money for scholarships. He worked to make sure Washington Heights received its fair share of funding opportunities at the federal, state and local levels. Saffold was inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame and was named an Unsung Hero by the Highlands News-Sun.
Anna Marie Feeney of Avon Park passed away July 23 at the age of 60. President of Battle of the Bands Inc, she worked tirelessly to develop and organize community events and projects for veterans and the community. Born and raised in New York City, Feeney moved to Avon Park in 2010. She started Vet Jam the next year. The annual event raised money for the charity but also brought awareness of the struggles some veterans go through. Her Battle of the Bands Inc. was involved in the War Dog Memorial, the Veterans Square Armed Forces Trees, Candy Cane Lane Christmas Tree Village and Vet Jam Aqua Fest/Music Fest on Lake Verona.
Haywood O. Taylor of Sebring passed away July 24 at the age of 93. Born and raised in Sebring, after graduating from Sebring High School he joined the U.S. Air Force. After his service, Taylor obtained a degree in accounting and management from FSU which he put to work with a career in insurance then banking. He retired as executive vice president of Huntington Bank in 1993. He was president of the Sebring Jaycees, Sebring Rotary Club, Sebring Fireman’s Association, Sebring Historical Society and Sebring Chamber of Commerce. He was on the boards for Sebring Utilities Commission, Sebring Airport Authority and the Sebring Automobile Hall of Fame.
Lionel E. LaGrow Jr. of Lake Placid passed away July 27 at the age of 93. The Ohio born LaGrow served in the Merchant Marines during World War II, joining at the age of 16. After moving to Lake Placid in 1960, he started LaGrow Irrigation. The business remains today, now run by his son. He served two terms as Lake Placid’s mayor. A proud veteran, he was on the Honor Flight and was awarded the Highlands News-Sun 2020 Highlander Awards Veteran of the Year. He was a founding and lifetime member of the Lake Placid Elks Club.
Charles “Dan” Johnson Jr. passed away Aug. 3 at the age of 75. A graduate of Sebring High School, he obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Florida Atlantic University. He became a teacher in Highlands County then worked as principal in schools in Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid before retiring from Avon Park Middle School in 2009. He spent 41 years in education. He received the Highlands News-Sun Highlander Award for Man of the Year in 2018, was a member and former president of the Avon Park Noon Rotary and initiated the Back to School Continental Breakfast for Avon Park teachers.
Bill Miller of Sebring passed away Aug. 12. Known as “Safety 1” at Sebring International Raceway where he served as safety director, Miller worked for the county as an EMT for a few years and later as paramedic and firefighter/EMT. He also worked for Positive Mobility and served as a lieutenant with the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. Along with his wife, a nurse, he ran Miller Dynamics Inc., a school to provide paramedic/EMT training.
Gary Nichols of Lake Placid passed away Aug. 31 at the age of 56. The Florida native earned his associate’s degree from the University of Florida, bachelor’s degree from University of Central Florida and his master’s degree from University of South Florida. He served on the Lake Placid town council for four years, including two years as mayor from 2002 to 2004. He worked for Publix over 20 years before becoming a teacher at SFSC and then UCF’s College of Business in 2006.
Penny S. Ogg of Sebring passed away Sept. 5 at the age of 48. The Indiana native moved to Sebring in 1991. In 2015, she completed her Master Florida Certified Election Professional (MFCEP) degree. She served the Highlands County Elections Office for 17 years, with the last eight years as Supervisor of Elections.
Llewellyn D. Rinald of Lake Placid passed away Sept. 27 at the age of 80. An artist and musician, she was part of the Lake Placid Messiah Society and the Highlands Delta Chorale, as well as participated in activities with the Lake Placid Art League and the Lake Placid Mural Society. Her mural, “Florida Beautiful: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” was painted above the cafeteria doors of Lake Placid Elementary School and is number 31 in the Lake Placid Mural Book. Receiving her art education at Friends’ Select School, the Philadelphia Museum College of Art and the University of Pennsylvania, Rinald was awarded the Prix de Paris, resulting in a number of her paintings being exhibited in New York and Paris. She spent a month at a time in Mexico as an artist and teacher and was honored there in 2014 and 2021 with a special exhibit.
Scott R. LeConey of Sebring passed away Oct. 3 at the age of 51. After graduating from Sebring High School he joined the U.S. Army. After the Army, he received his bachelor’s degree from Webber University and his Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law. He practiced law in both Florida and Texas, ultimately finding his way back to Sebring. In 2018, he joined with two other lawyers to form the law firm of Ables, Craig & LeConey. He was a member of the Highlands County Bar Association, Highlands County Construction Licensing Board and the Willson American Inn of Court. In 2007 he was awarded the Judge Clifton M. Kelly Law Day Award.
Norma M. Stokes of Lorida passed away Oct. 15 at the age of 80. She was a lifelong resident of Highlands County, member of the Highlands County Cattle Women’s Association and active in the Lorida Church of the Brethren. She retired from the Highlands County Elections Office as the assistant Supervisor of Elections.
John F. Jetto of Avon Park passed away Oct. 24 at the age of 86. He served in the U.S. Air Force. For the past 20 years, he worked at the Church Service Center, with the last 15 of those years as director of the center.
Jason C. Roulette of Lake Placid passed away Dec. 5 at the age of 54. He moved to Lake Placid at age 12 where he participated in sports, including baseball. He achieved his BSBA in business finance from UCF and became a realtor. He was an active member of the Lake Placid Jaycees and at one time or another held the positions of president, management vice president and community vice president. He built the Jaycees’ float for the annual Lake Placid Christmas Parade and was a Sebring race coordinator for years. He chaired the Jaycees annual Fireworks BBQ fundraising efforts for many years.
David G. Burnham of Avon Park passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 72. Born in Arkansas, he lived in West Palm Beach before moving to Highlands County in 1993. He retired from the School Board of Highlands County where he was the director of facilities.