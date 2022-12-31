SEBRING — As we begin 2023, the Highlands News-Sun takes a look back at those we lost in 2022. From educators to firemen to law enforcement, here is a look at just a few of the men and women who left a lasting impact on their community through their service and dedication to the people of Highlands County.

Russell (Scott) Albritton III of Sebring passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, at the age of 59. He was a member of the Highlands Sertoma Club and volunteered for 30-plus years on the club’s fundraising committee and was the director and master of ceremonies of the annual Sertoma Golf Tournament. He also served as Sertoma’s race volunteer coordinator for the Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, where he organized 150-plus volunteers. He worked for years in the automotive industry and more recently at Albritton Insurance Services.

Recommended for you