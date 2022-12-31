SEBRING — As we begin 2023, the Highlands News-Sun takes a look back at those we lost in 2022. From educators to firemen to law enforcement, here is a look at just a few of the men and women who left a lasting impact on their community through their service and dedication to the people of Highlands County.
Russell (Scott) Albritton III of Sebring passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, at the age of 59. He was a member of the Highlands Sertoma Club and volunteered for 30-plus years on the club’s fundraising committee and was the director and master of ceremonies of the annual Sertoma Golf Tournament. He also served as Sertoma’s race volunteer coordinator for the Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, where he organized 150-plus volunteers. He worked for years in the automotive industry and more recently at Albritton Insurance Services.
Gary P. McGehee of Sebring passed away Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 83. He served 30 years on the board of trustees for Highlands Regional Medical Center (now HCA Florida Highlands Hospital), was a former president of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce and a past Exalted Ruler of the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529.
Raleigh W. Whiteman Jr. of Lake Placid passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, at the age of 86. He worked for the Federal Aviation Agency for 32 years before retiring in 1987. After moving to Lake Placid in 1990, he served as photographer and columnist for the Sebring News-Sun, before moving on to serve as editor of the Florida Elks News for 20 years where he received multiple state and national awards, including 12 first-place awards as Best Elks State publication.
Wanda J. Whitehouse of Sebring passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, at the age of 81. She was the Highlands County Property Appraiser administrator for 54 years and a lifelong resident of Sebring.
Richard ‘Eddie’ DeLoach of Sebring passed away on Feb. 4, 2022, at the age of 76. He served as the fire chief for the City of Sebring Fire Department for 25 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and lifelong resident of Sebring.
Brent Ommert of Sebring passed away on Feb. 13, 2022, at the age of 66. He served as the head coach for the Sebring High School baseball team from 1983 to 1986 before leaving to serve as a graduate assistant under legendary college baseball coach Ron Polk at Mississippi State. He returned to SHS in the early 1990s to coach baseball for a second time. After retiring from coaching, he became a school teacher.
Robert “Eric” Annett of Sebring passed away on Feb. 15, 2022, at the age of 78. He taught agriculture in Highlands County schools before he founded Annett Bus Lines in 1976 with his wife, Norma Jean. He served on the board of directors for the American Bus Association and the National Motorcoach Marketing Network. He was a founding member of the Florida Motorcoach Association. He had retired in 2001, moving ownership of the company to his sons.
Charles S. Miller Sr. of Avon Park passed away on March 16, 2022, at the age of 83. A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a member of the 82nd Airborne, Green Berets and Special Forces. He retired as a major. His three tours in Vietnam earned him the Good Conduct Medal, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He was the owner of Miller Energetics.
Candido Garcia Jr. of Sebring passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 69. He served his community as a motorcycle officer in Puerto Rico before moving to Sebring and working as a deputy for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. In 1994, he entered the Lord’s service and became a pastor. He called Sebring his home for 38 years.
Dorothy Rankin of Sebring passed away on March 24, 2022, at the age of 82. She was the owner of Dot’s Restaurant, opening the popular eatery in 1988 and serving the community for 30 years. She also volunteered with the Humane Society of Highlands County.
Timothy “Tim” Davenport of Chattanooga, Tennessee (formerly of Sebring), passed away on March 28, 2022, at the age of 66. He coached wrestling and taught at Sebring High School for 30 years. He also officiated wrestling and umpired baseball games while in Sebring. He was the WUSA Magazine National Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Year in 1988.
Jerry Pendarvis of Lake Placid passed away on April 25, 2022, at the age of 80. The unofficial historian of Lake Placid, he volunteered at the Lake Placid Historical Society and Depot Museum for many years. He served eight years in the United States Air Force, four of those in Vietnam. He worked for the Lake Placid Police Department, working his way through the ranks to Marshall. After retiring from LPPD, he went to work with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a jailer and a bailiff. The town of Lake Placid gave him the honorary title of Marshall for Life.
Earl T. Gordon of Avon Park passed away on May 12, 2022, at the age of 92. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps then the U.S. Air Force. He went on to serve as chief of Avon Park Police Department from 1961 to 1971. In 1973 he went to work for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office until his retirement in 1993.
Mary R. Strenth of Sebring passed away on May 16, 2022, at the age of 71. She was a community control counselor then juvenile probation officer in Sebring for 30 years before becoming an investigator for a local attorney for 21 years. She was on the board of The Salvation Army and was the first woman installed in the Sebring Noon Rotary Club.
Alex L. Whitbeck of Sebring passed away on May 23, 2022, at the age of 74. He was a 50-year resident of Sebring and a retired deputy with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Ruth H. Heckman of Lake Placid passed away on May 28, 2022, at the age of 70. She retired from The School Board of Highlands County in 2016. She was with the school board for 36 years, starting as an elementary teacher and working her way up to principal of Lake Placid High School. She served one year as principal on special assignment in the curriculum department where she led the district’s efforts to start the International Baccalaureate program at Sebring High School. In 2009 she was named the director of Secondary Education, a role she served until her retirement.
Ben Henley of Sebring passed away on July 20, 2022, at the age of 52. He worked at Highlands Regional as a phlebotomist during college then with Florida Hospital (now AdventHealth Sebring) for 10 years. After the hospital, he went to work at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) where he became the director.
Doug H. Eason of Avon Park passed away on July 19, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a former Avon Park councilman and retired from South Florida State College.
David F. Lanier of Avon Park passed away on Aug. 30, 2022, at the age of 95. He served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He practiced law in Highlands County for 66 years and was a lifelong resident of Avon Park.
Charles S. Cullens of Sebring passed away on Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 80. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners as the county administrative assistant for nine years starting in 1971. Owner and operator of Reliable Sanitation, he served on the Highlands County Fair Board, Sebring Firemen Inc., the 4-H Foundation and Highlands County Cattlemen’s Association.
Robert R. King III passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at the age of 74. A lifelong resident of Highlands County, he was the owner of Robert King Realty in Avon Park.
Harold “Hal” C. Worden III of Avon Park passed away on Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 66. He joined his father in the real estate business at Worden Realty in 1985.
Violet Moseley of Avon Park passed away Oct. 3, 2022, at the age of 94. A retired home economics teacher at Avon Park High School, she was a former president of Future Homemakers of America and a lifelong resident of Avon Park. She had a passion for helping people through the funding of numerous local charities.
Gary W. Blackman of Sebring passed away on Oct. 5, 2022, at the age of 66. He was co-owner of Jim Blackman Ford for many years. He worked as a citrus grower and a rancher. One of his chief passions was auto racing. He raced numerous times in the annual 12 Hours of Sebring, placing second in class driving a Porsche in 1997 and 13th overall that year — the only Sebring native to do so.
Patricia A. Karl of Sebring passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, at the age of 85. She was the co-founder and co-director of New Testament Church & Mission for 47 years.
George J. Boucher Jr. of Lake Placid passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at the age of 84. He served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. He was a police officer with the North Miami Beach Police Department until his retirement. He was a resident of Lake Placid for the past 30 years. He spent time as Lake Placid’s interim police chief in the 1990s.
Dorothy R. “Dot” Bates of Lake Placid passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 86. The matriarch of Bates Sons & Daughters, she was also co-founder of the Caladium Festival. Before retiring in 2018, she spent 40 years working as the sales manager for Bates Sons & Daughters. She continued to help with management of the Caladium Festival for 25 years.