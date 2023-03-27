Exchange Pickleball 50 State Mission

Richard and Mary Jo Panettieri of Newtown, Conn., hold their pickleball paddles at Tarboro Road Community Center in Raleigh, N.C., March 7, 2023. The couple aims to play pickleball in all 50 states.

 JOSH SHAFFER/THE NEWS & OBSERVER via AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The joy of whacking a green plastic orb first struck Richard and Mary Jo Panettieri in 2017, before the nationwide pickleball mania started spreading faster than spilled paint.

But from that first swat, the retirees from Connecticut knew they’d found an all-consuming hobby — a diversion so powerful they carried paddles in their car, a pastime so cherished it grew into a quest:

