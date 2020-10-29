LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has charged a third suspect in the sexual assault of a Lake Placid woman last week.
Aubrey Anne Pardee, 29, of Lake Placid, has been charged with one felony count of kidnapping and one felony count of sexual battery first degree (multiple perpetrators) and is in jail on $100,000 bond.
As previously reported in the Highlands News-Sun on Monday, Oct. 26, the investigation began when the victim told deputies that a man named “Shalimar” had sexually assaulted her along with Devyn Correia and Pardee. Law enforcement was aware of the name “Shalimar” as referring to Shannima Session based on previous investigations, reports said.
The victim met with Session and Correia in Highway Park in Lake Placid after Session offered to give her drugs. Session met the victim and drove her around with Correia and Pardee in a black pick-up truck, which law enforcement was aware of as a rental vehicle Session was using, reports said.
Eventually, Session took them back to his home, according to reports.
While at Session’s home, the victim said she was forced to do cocaine, with Correia shoving handfuls into the victim’s mouth. This happened four or five times despite the victim telling Correia she did not want to do cocaine, reports said.
Session forced Correia and Pardee to perform sexual acts with the victim. Correia told her to just go with it, but the victim said that it appeared Correia didn’t like it either, according to reports. Session allegedly sat on the victim’s back to keep her from moving during this time. He also forced the victim down while Correia used a sex toy on the victim. Again, the victim told Session and Correia she did not want to do that, reports said.