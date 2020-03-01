SEBRING — Steven Keith Thompson, 58, of Avon Park, was served two warrants on Wednesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office involving false imprisonment and battery.
According to reports, on Aug. 13, 2019, deputies were called out to a domestic disturbance between Thompson and a female victim. The report states that the victim had been “arguing with her paramour of one year, Steven Thompson.” The victim told deputies that Thompson had been accusing her of cheating on him and that he had been degrading her, reports said.
The victim said that she had left the residence on foot but soon after Thompson and a witness driving Thompson arrived. Thompson got out of the vehicle, picked up the victim in a bear hug and put her in the vehicle, according to reports. The victim screamed for help but Thompson was able to get her in the vehicle, hurting her ribs.
Thompson returned to the residence and took the victim inside. The victim made an excuse to go into the bedroom and find her phone, reports said. She retrieved her phone and left the residence, hiding out in the woods and calling law enforcement. When deputies arrived Steven was no where to be found, reports said.
The witness who had been driving Thompson told deputies that Thompson and the victim had been arguing and fighting “as they do all the time.” The witness denied seeing Thompson pick up the victim in a bear hug and carry her to the vehicle, reports said.
Fast forward to Jan. 6, deputies responded to domestic violence call between Thompson and a female victim. According to reports, the victim had been in a verbal altercation with Thompson that turned physical. Thompson struck the victim multiple times with his fists until she fell to the ground, reports said.
Thompson then placed his knee in her rib cage and forced her into his vehicle telling her that he would “mash” her brains in if she did not get in the vehicle, reports said. Fearing for her life, the victim told deputies that she went with him and did as he said. Throughout the encounter, Thompson told the victim, “I will shoot your brains out,” reports said.
The victim told deputies that Thompson drove her to an orange grove where she begged him not to kill her. Thompson kept the victim’s phone from her and told the victim several times that “if she contacted law enforcement he would murder her and her family.” The victim told deputies that she was forced to stay out in the grove for several hours with Thompson before he took her back to his residence, according to reports.
A roommate saw the victim’s distress and took her to another location to call 911, reports said. The victim’s eyes were bruised and swollen. She received medical attention at the hospital where a doctor told her that she had received a concussion, reports said. The victim also told deputies that she had received multiple threats to not contact law enforcement about the incident but would not say who made the threats, according to reports.
Thompson, who was already in jail on a failure to appear charge, was served two warrants and is now facing charges of felony aggravated battery (prior conviction), felony robbery, felony kidnapping (bodily harm or terrorize), felony false imprisonment, felony battery and failure to appear for misdemeanor offense. His bond is set at $43,000.