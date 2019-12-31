SEBRING — A number of well-known people within Highlands County died in 2019, but all have impacted Highlands County in a positive way, making it a better place to live and inspiring citizens to continue the work that they started.
The mass shooting at the SunTrust midtown branch on Jan. 23 shocked the community with the loss of the five woman who were killed that day: four employees — Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez (Rosao-Carmona), Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague, and Ana Pinon-Williams — and a customer, Cynthia Lee Watson.
Cook, 54, moved to Sebring in December 2014. The mother of two and her husband would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in February. Lopez, 55, was remembered for her dedication to work. She was the mother of two children. Montague, 31, was the mother of 10 children — three biological children and seven step-children. Pinon-Williams, 38, was the mother of seven children — three biological children and four step-children. Watson, 65, had just gotten married earlier in the month before her death.
It was a day of sadness and disbelief that many Highlands County residents still remember as though it was yesterday. Each of these ladies were remembered for their kindness and willingness to help others.
Bill Cross passed away on Feb. 7. He worked for AT&T for 27 years before becoming president of Americall Long Distance Company and subsequently the developer of the Country Club of Sebring.
Jim Bible, longtime teacher at Sebring High School and district office administrator, passed away Feb. 12.
Keith “Toby” Stokes, the founder of Toby the Clown Foundation in Lake Placid, passed away on March 22. The foundation features a school for adult clowns as well as younger clowns called Junior Joeys.
Gary Musselman, owner of Musselman’s Appliances, passed away on March 31.
Bert J. Harris Jr., former state representative and advocate for agriculture, passed away on May 19. Harris, for whom the Highlands County Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center was named, was a regular figure in central Florida agriculture, a 1999 inductee into the Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame and a champion of private property rights in Florida.
Roy Henderson, whose parents were some of the first homesteaders in Lake Placid, passed away June 14. Circa 1918, Henderson’s mother and father, Sallie and L.L. Henderson, built the homestead on Lake Mirror on land that was granted to them by then-President Woodrow Wilson.
Thelma Pyle, longtime employee and volunteer at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, passed away June 16. She served three terms on the Sebring City Council from 1978 to 1983, with a term as the first female council president in 1980.
Joseph Rey, Lake Placid town councilman from 1992-1999, passed away July 21. He worked as a financial advisor and moved to Highlands County in 1990.
Dr. Bill Jernigan, veterinarian and owner of Sebring Animal Hospital, passed away on Sept. 7. He was a longtime Rotarian and was involved in the planning of the club’s annual spaghetti dinner served at the fairgrounds.
F. Elgin Bayless, Jr., a former Sebring City Council member and real estate and appraisal businessman, died Sept. 26. He was a former state official who laid out the route for U.S. 27 through Florida. He also established the first wayside park in Florida and the first welcome station near the Florida-Georgia border. He was a retired chairman and president of the former Barnett Bank of Highlands County.
Thomas M. Stidham graduated from Lake Placid High School and returned there in 1962, after graduation from college, to begin his band directing career. He directed bands in Florida, Georgia, Texas and was involved in every aspect of the University of Kansas band program until his retirement in 2012. He passed away Oct. 1.
Bob Campbell, retired deputy sheriff and official bagpiper for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, passed away Dec. 3. He spent a great deal of his career helping memorialize those who died in the line of duty ... not just in Highlands County or Central Florida, but throughout the State of Florida. He was the official bagpiper for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and was remembered as a co-parent of step-children, and a trainer of much of the current Sheriff’s Office force.
Jerry Hudnell, Avon Park High football coach and former Lake Placid High football coach, passed away Dec. 10. He and his family moved to Highlands County in April 2015 at which time he was coaching in Lake Placid. Last year, he went to Avon Park High School to serve as head football coach there.