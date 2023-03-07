Election 2024 Bots

The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Researchers have uncovered a network of tens of thousands of fake Twitter accounts created to support ex-President Donald Trump and attack his critics and potential rivals. Those targeted by the bot network include Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. secretary now challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the past 11 months, someone created thousands of fake, automated Twitter accounts — perhaps hundreds of thousands of them — to offer a stream of praise for Donald Trump.

Besides posting adoring words about the former president, the fake accounts ridiculed Trump’s critics from both parties and attacked Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador who is challenging her onetime boss for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

