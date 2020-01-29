AVON PARK — About half of Avon Park Middle School’s students were absent Monday after threatening graffiti was discovered Friday afternoon in a school bathroom.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said a student at Avon Park Middle reported there was a picture being shared on SnapChat of graffiti in a school bathroom that made a threat.
Law enforcement was notified and conducted an investigation, he said. The security camera video was reviewed to try to determine who was responsible for the graffiti that was written on a toilet paper dispenser in a bathroom stall.
Since it was at the end of the day and students were going in and out all day, it was challenging to determine when and by whom it was written, Lethbridge said.
There were 341 students who were absent from Avon Park Middle School on Monday with probably a lot of those absences related to the threat, he said.
“On any given day there are a chunk of absences, but honestly, that was a large amount of students who were out,” Lethbridge said. “We decided not to put anything out on the district website because it really was centered around that one school. They didn’t want to cause any confusion.
“During an active investigation there is only so much information the district can share,” he said. “Everyone wants more details and honestly we just can’t share it.”
Avon Park Middle sent a message Friday afternoon to parents through Blackboard Connect and also had a Facebook post that was later deleted, he said.
The initial Facebook post stated, “Law enforcement is investigating bathroom graffiti found at Avon Park Middle this afternoon pertaining to school violence. At this time there is no immediate threat to the campus. We will provide an update to this incident once the investigation concludes.”
A Facebook message posted by the school at 3:49 p.m. Monday from school administration stated, “We appreciate all of your patience. The school day has concluded with no acts of school violence at APM.
“At this time, any student planning to act out school violence at APM is unfounded. It is unfortunate, that social media creates panic. We will continue to take every single written or verbal threat against our students seriously. Again, thank you for your patience.”