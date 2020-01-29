Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.