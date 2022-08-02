Iraq Protests

Iraqi protesters, mostly followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, fill the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, July 31, 2022. The political rivals of al-Sadr have declared their own counter-protest. The announcement on Monday stirred fear among Iraqis and caused security forces to erect concrete barriers leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the parliament building.

 ANMAR KHALIL/AP PHOTO, FILE

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces erected concrete barriers on Monday ahead of counter-protests planned by Shiite political rivals against an influential cleric whose followers have staged a parliament sit-in for a third day.

Many feared that dueling protests could escalate tensions.

