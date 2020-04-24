SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in Sebring in reference to multiple thieves breaking into cars leading to a foot chase between deputies and the suspects, according to reports.
Deputies arrested Robert Wayne Smith Jr., 18, of Okeechobee; Nathan William Ward IV, 18, of Sebring; and a 17-year-old from Avon Park, after the trio was caught on a resident's home security cameras breaking into vehicles at two different residences, reports said.
The trio of suspects fled the scene after the resident began speaking to them. When law enforcement arrived, the three suspects ran but were caught by deputies soon after and all three were taken into custody, according to reports.
Both Smith and Ward were charged with two counts of felony burglary of an unoccupied structure or conveyance and one count of misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence. Smith and Ward were booked into the Highlands County Jail on $11,000 bond.