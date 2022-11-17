SEBRING — In short order, three boards gave their approval to a real estate developer who plans to acquire the Santa Rosa Hotel and restore and remodel it into apartment units.
Ravi Gandhy, of Orlando, plans to purchase the historic structure from Tony Collins, who bought it in 2015 for $155,000. Collins has not been able to restore the building and it fell into disrepair, which led to code enforcement fines totaling $348,702.75.
A special meeting was held Monday concerning the Santa Rosa prior to the Community Redevelopment Agency’s (CRA) regular meeting,
First, the Historic Preservation Commission approved of the plans to keep the exterior appearance of the structure unchanged.
Then, the CRA Board approved Gandhy’s site review application, after Gandhy said he would be purchasing the building and property from Collins.
Finally, Sebring’s Code Enforcement Board approved the proposed settlement of the fines and liens of the property, which included: $174,034.25 for window violations, $169,034.25 for minimum maintenance violations and $5,634.25 for overgrown vegetation.
The settlement amount is $8,974.75 with an 18-month timeline for compliance.
The Santa Rosa Hotel, 509 N. Ridgewood Drive, was constructed in 1923 by Aaron Withers of Sebring.
Gandhy is CEO of Lorgavens Properties, a real estate investment and development company with properties in Florida, California, New Jersey and a couple of other locations.