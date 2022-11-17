SEBRING — In short order, three boards gave their approval to a real estate developer who plans to acquire the Santa Rosa Hotel and restore and remodel it into apartment units.

Ravi Gandhy, of Orlando, plans to purchase the historic structure from Tony Collins, who bought it in 2015 for $155,000. Collins has not been able to restore the building and it fell into disrepair, which led to code enforcement fines totaling $348,702.75.

