Building Collapse Iowa Vigil

Malia Rush lights candles for Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien at the site of a partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. The building partially collapsed last week.

 NIKOS FRAZIER/ QUAD CITY TIMES via AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bodies of three men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, about a week after part of the century-old structure tumbled to the ground, the city’s police chief announced Monday.

“We don’t have any other information at this time that there are any additional people missing,” Chief Jeff Bladel said.

