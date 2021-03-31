LAKE PLACID — You will find senior citizens Montie Dowling, Bill Womer and Wes Powell playing morning tennis two to three days a week on the Lake Placid High School tennis courts. It’s a long time ritual for them. It usually ends with coffee and donuts at Dunkin Donuts, where they discuss staying healthy and their love of tennis, as they each close in on their 80th birthdays.
Besides tennis, they also share the pride they take in having served in the military ... Montie, 77, in the Navy; Bill, 75, in the Army, and Wes, 79, in the Air Force.
This year on April 27 they will skip a morning of tennis to take an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in recognition of their military service. They will fly out of Lakeland Linder Airport.
The veterans will leave around 6 a.m., arrive in D.C., and spend the day touring the war memorials that commemorate their service.
Since 2005, more than 200,000 veterans from over 130 locations in America have been joined by guardians to make the visit. They are met by current service members who cheer and salute them as they arrive.
All three gentlemen have wonderful stories of military and ongoing volunteer service. All three have resided in Lake Placid for years.
Dowling was raised on a farm in Montgomery, Alabama where he learned the meaning of work by bailing hay and milking cows. He graduated from Huntington College and then served as an officer in the Navy from 1966-1972. For 22 years he worked for Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
The father of two daughters, seven grandkids and four great-grandchildren, Dowling has lived in Lake Placid for 17 years. He has served as a volunteer for the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary for 14 years, at Cornerstone Hospice for seven years and Little Lambs Prison Ministry for 12 years.
In the little spare time he has, he plays tennis three days week, is an avid reader and attends theater shows at the Alan J. Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts in Avon Park.
Air Force veteran William W. Powell turns 80 on Aug. 12th. He was born in Columbia. South Carolina. From 1961-1969 he served in the military in Savannah, Georgia; Minot, North Dakota; Oscoda, Michigan and Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan.
He worked for Jalco Awning & Shutter Co. as a salesman, was sales manager for Roll-up Shades & Shutter Co. and owned and operated Largo Aluminum Inc. His work career spanned 25 years.
In retirement, “fast on his feet” Powell plays a mean tennis game and enjoys pickleball and golf as well. He is an active woodworker, enjoys playing cards and board games and is very active in his church, helping friends and neighbors.
Bill Womer was married for 54-plus years to Mary, who passed away in 2019. They are the parents of three children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Womer is from Pennsylvania, where he worked in his father’s auto repair business until he took a job with AT&T Long Lines in 1964 as a technician in Lillyville, Pennsylvania.
He was drafted into the Army in 1965, taking basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He was assigned to the 25th infantry Division in Hawaii and shipped to Cu Chi, Vietnam in 1967. Upon his discharge, he went back to AT&T.
During his 33 years of service at AT&T, he was supervisor in the Overseas Operating Center in Pittsburgh, and served the Eastern region in Virginia. His career took him to Washington, D.C., Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, where he supported over 130 employees.
Womer moved to Florida in 1998, where he volunteered in the lab at AdventHealth until becoming a full-time employee in Sebring. He retired in 2020.
For 10 years he has served on the board, been vice president and president of the Covered Bridge Association in Lake Placid.
He keeps busy in retirement, and in great shape, playing tennis, walking miles daily and bike riding 15 miles many days.
The three military veterans are a prime example of men who love their country, stay young and remain full of life by being active.
Participating in the Flight For Honor is a small way of thanking them for their service to our great country. We salute them for that, for their volunteering and for being an example to the community of the health benefits of living an active life.