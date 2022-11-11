Knights of Columbus - Steve Hilbmann

Steve Hilbmann was recognized by Knights of Columbus Council 7091 for his service to area veterans and to the KofC.

 COURTESY/MIDFLORIDA NEWSPAPERS

WINTER HAVEN — Winter Haven resident and United States Marines Corps veteran Stewart H. Hilbmann was awarded three Purple Heart awards for his military service in Vietnam in the 1960s.

As a civilian, Hilbmann has been a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart since 1976.

