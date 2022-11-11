WINTER HAVEN — Winter Haven resident and United States Marines Corps veteran Stewart H. Hilbmann was awarded three Purple Heart awards for his military service in Vietnam in the 1960s.
As a civilian, Hilbmann has been a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart since 1976.
“I’ve gotten plenty of awards, but I’m not interested in awards,” Hilbmann said. “All I care about is getting help for veterans.”
Hilbmann grew up in the “Chinatown Philadelphia” neighborhood of Philadelphia, and as a child, learned how to speak Vietnamese, Chinese and Korean, and parts of other languages.
After graduating from a college ROTC program in 1963, he entered the Marines at age 18 as a second lieutenant.
Because he spoke Vietnamese and had a degree, Hilbmann was ordered to be an advisor attached to a Vietnamese Marine unit.
“That’s how I got wounded,” Hilbmann said. “When you are in a unit like that, they put us up front. We had our own mission compared to the U.S. We had weapons issued by the U.S. and we had to teach them how to use them ... they were dedicated Marines just like I was, but their way of thinking and fighting is different.”
After a tour with a Vietnamese Marine unit, Hilbmann was attached to a Korean Marine unit deployed in Vietnam. During his second tour of Vietnam, Hilbmann earned his second and third Purple Heart.
After being injured in war three times, Hilbmann was evacuated out of combat. Because he spoke multiple other languages, the government offered to hire him to work for the Secret Service in 1967.
Much of the work he did in that capacity is secret, but Hilbmann said at one point he was assigned to work near the United Nations building in New York City.
In 2012 Hilbmann moved to Davenport and subsequently moved to Winter Haven.
These days his work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart / Harry R. Alexander Memorial Chapter 535 of Lakeland takes up most of his time.
“We work with all vets,” Hilbmann said. “When money comes into the Military Order of the Purple Heart, it goes to veterans for assistance.”