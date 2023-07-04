July Fourth Fireworks Dogs

James Pelletier holds his dog, a papillon-Chihuahua mix named Lilly, in the watch and instrument repair workshop of his Seattle home on Friday, June 30, 2023. Pelletier is trying new methods this year to help Lilly get through the stress of July Fourth fireworks, including placing sound-dulling foam over a basement window and playing loud recorded synthesizer sounds in an attempt to drown out the explosions.

 GENE JOHNSON/AP PHOTO

PHOENIX (AP) — On the Friday before the Fourth of July, more than a dozen dog owners waited in triple-digit temperatures in south Phoenix to get into a microchipping event inside a shelter.

It didn’t hurt that Maricopa County was offering a discount. But, several were there because they knew having a microchip with their contact information implanted in their pups would increase the likelihood of their pet being returned if the worst happens on Independence Day.

