SEBRING — An ag tour is scheduled for Thursday by the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Highlands County Extension. The day-long tour will take attendees to Costa Delray Farms, a large ornamental plant and foliage producer. Next, it will go to Miller Farms where they produce Florida-grown vegetables during the fall, winter and spring.

The group will then be treated to a ribeye lunch at Windy Point where they will hear from J.D. Foster of Highlands County’s Natural Resources department about the state of the county’s lakes and waterways.

