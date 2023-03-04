SEBRING — An ag tour is scheduled for Thursday by the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Highlands County Extension. The day-long tour will take attendees to Costa Delray Farms, a large ornamental plant and foliage producer. Next, it will go to Miller Farms where they produce Florida-grown vegetables during the fall, winter and spring.
The group will then be treated to a ribeye lunch at Windy Point where they will hear from J.D. Foster of Highlands County’s Natural Resources department about the state of the county’s lakes and waterways.
The tour will continue to one of the largest caladium growers in the world to look at the inter-workings of their operation. The day will end at Secret Gardens Winery and Farm. There attendees can tour the farm and afterward have the opportunity to finish the day off with a glass of wine.
The tour makes for a day of interesting fun. To purchase tickets come to the Highlands County Extension Office at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring or give them a call to pay online. The cost of the tour is $95. Online purchases require service charges, but come in person and pay by cash or check.