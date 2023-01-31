Tails of the Tiger

Myla Gearhart, 4 of Lake Wales gets up close and personal with a Tails of the Wild at Lake Wales Public Library on June 24, 2021.

 CHARLES A. BAKER III/MIDFLORIDA NEWSPAPERS

FROSTPROOF — Tails of the Wild is a Frostproof-based non-profit animal rescue organization for unwanted exotic animals such as tigers.

On Jan. 17 Tails of the Wild owner Jarrod Davis requested that the Polk County Board of County Commissioners waive fees associated with moving the organization from Frostproof to the Polk City area in the Green Swamp.

Recommended for you