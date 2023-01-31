FROSTPROOF — Tails of the Wild is a Frostproof-based non-profit animal rescue organization for unwanted exotic animals such as tigers.
On Jan. 17 Tails of the Wild owner Jarrod Davis requested that the Polk County Board of County Commissioners waive fees associated with moving the organization from Frostproof to the Polk City area in the Green Swamp.
Davis told the board that “Frostproof is building up around us” and that their annual income was not enough to continue operations and pay county planners around $9.824 in fees to review a possible move to the Polk City area.
The organization currently operates on around four acres of land close to the South County Jail. The proposed site near Polk City is around 11 acres.
Polk County Land Development Director Ben Ziscal said when Tails of the Wild opened in 2007, the county commissioners at the time waived around $3,600 in fees. Ziscal further stated that no other similar organization has ever received such a waiver.
“I never would have thought there were tigers in Frostproof,” BoCC Vice Chair Bill Braswell said on Jan. 14.
The county commissioners unanimously denied the fee waiver request on Jan. 17.
“I feel for you because it’s money but we would be opening up a can of worms,” Commissioner Rick Wilson said. “I wish I had gotten some waivers on some things.”