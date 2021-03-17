AVON PARK — The relatively quite Avon Park Executive Airport drew a group of passing motorists Monday to catch a glimpse of two V-22 Osprey military aircraft.
The unique aircraft features tiltrotors that allows vertical or short takeoffs and landings.
Dozens of motorists stopped their cars and trucks along State Road 64 by the airport to see the unusual planes.
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “I did see them fly overhead yesterday evening and am glad to see our facility used by the brave men and women of the armed forces. I have seen the Osprey aircraft in several other parts of Florida recently and assume it is part of a multi-area training exercise.
Highlands Aviation owner Jim Renfro said he wasn’t at the airport Monday, but was informed by his crew about the Ospreys. An Osprey was at the airport Tuesday morning, he added.
A couple of weeks ago a CH-53 heavy-lift helicopter landed at the Avon Park Airport and then took off after about 30 minutes, Renfro said.
The CH-53 was originally developed for use by the U.S. Marine Corps.