Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, April 30, in Charleston, S.C. Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his intention to seek his party’s nomination in 2024.

 MEG KINNARD/AP PHOTO, FILE

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott launched his presidential campaign on Monday, offering an optimistic and compassionate message he’s hoping can contrast the two figures who have used political combativeness to dominate the early GOP primary field: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, kicked off the campaign in his hometown of North Charleston at Southern University, his alma mater and a private school affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention. At one point, he summoned his mother to the stage and gave her flowers and at times offered stirring oratory reminiscent of church, leading the crowed in chants of “Let’s Go!”

