With food prices climbing toward the sky, it may be time to consider pulling that brown thumb out of your pocket and adding a little green paint to it. Growing a garden can be a humbling experience, especially in Florida, but despite the fact that you may feel your thumb is brown, remember, you can always change things. Truthfully, gardening is mostly a matter of being persistent. Once you know the basics, it’s a matter of applying them. The commitment begins with planning and getting started early.

How’s your soil?

Recommended for you