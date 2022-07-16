Editor’s note: Avon Park sets a precedent in a capitalistic venture with government agencies. Professionals from all over the country are coming together to be involved in a new concept – combining aviation with biofuel farming. This is the fifth in a series of eight stories.
The timing is right to invest in biofuel energy. And to invest in smaller rural communities that include Air Vehicle Operators (AVO). Senator Marco Rubio has requested funds for numerous AVO’s in Florida, including Avon Park Executive Airport, for expansion and services that support military C-130 applications and aircraft biofuel research.
A partnership between Florida Airport Management (FAM) and the City of Avon Park was formed allowing FAM to be the sole operator at the Avon Park Executive Airport. A step-by-step program is under way to implement the first synergized model for a rural community to ‘come together and grow together’ with hemp.
JT Clark, FAM CEO/president, had an idea four years ago and started the ball rolling. Clark is behind the circular pipeline of agreements, partnerships and funding sources to bring expansion of services to the airport.
The project would create hangars and research facilities onsite and include both military and civilian applications. It’s a unique collaboration of partnerships of government funding and the private sector investors to put forth a Capitalistic Improvement Plan that will generate economic growth while fostering a new generation of jobs in Emerging Technologies.
The fact that it’s hemp, every step is scrutinized by the government at all levels. Biofuel energy and emergency preparedness services are a matter of national security.
It’s a complicated process considering the Drug Enforcement Agency, Department Of Defense and Department of Emergency Services are all involved in the planning, all stakeholders in some capacity or another.