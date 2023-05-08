TALLAHASSEE — More than a year after Florida Gulf Coast University launched a search for a successor to retiring President Mike Martin, trustees on Thursday chose an internal candidate to lead the school.

In a 7-6 vote, the trustees selected Aysegul Timur, vice president and vice provost for strategy and program innovation at FGCU, to be the Fort Myers-based school’s fifth president. The state university system’s Board of Governors would need to give final approval to Timur’s selection.

