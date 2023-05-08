TALLAHASSEE — More than a year after Florida Gulf Coast University launched a search for a successor to retiring President Mike Martin, trustees on Thursday chose an internal candidate to lead the school.
In a 7-6 vote, the trustees selected Aysegul Timur, vice president and vice provost for strategy and program innovation at FGCU, to be the Fort Myers-based school’s fifth president. The state university system’s Board of Governors would need to give final approval to Timur’s selection.
“My vision for FGCU is to sustain and expand excellence, based on the remarkable work that (is) already in place,” Timur said as she was interviewed by the trustees before being selected.
Timur, who is originally from Turkey, moved to Naples 25 years ago. She received a doctorate degree from the University of South Florida and previously held administrative roles and taught at Hodges University, a private school in Fort Myers.
FGCU said in a news release that contract negotiations will start immediately, and “it is anticipated that the transfer of presidential duties will occur July 1” following Martin’s retirement.
The Board of Trustees went into Thursday’s meeting with four finalists before whittling that list to two — Timur and Henry Mack, a senior chancellor at the state Department of Education.
During a roughly 45-minute interview with trustees, Mack, who oversees areas such as the Department of Education’s Division of Florida Colleges, touted his previous experience at Broward College, his knowledge of the Legislature and Tallahassee ties.
But ultimately, support for Timur from the campus community appeared to give her the edge.
“She has the support of the students, the faculty and the staff here at this institution. She would be the best president for us,” said Emory Cavin, the student member of the trustees and president of the FGCU Student Government.
The other finalists were Neil J. MacKinnon, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Augusta University, and Jay Morgan, president of Morehead State University.
Timur has held her leadership position at FGCU since 2020. She said on her resume that she has worked to “improve policy, processes and business practices that directly impact student experience” at the school.
Speaking with trustees Thursday, Timur pointed to what she called a strong academic portfolio offered by the school, record enrollment and a “good financial situation” as reasons FGCU is poised for success.
After learning that she had received the job, a visibly emotional Timur said she struggled to convey her gratitude.
“What we do, the difference we make in our students and in our community, I don’t have enough words to say how honored I am to lead this great institution. And working with each one of you here, our students, our faculty and staff, believe me, I don’t have enough vocabulary to say,” Timur said.
FGCU initially launched a presidential search last spring, but the search was reopened in November after two finalists dropped out and the trustees were left with one candidate.