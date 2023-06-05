To tip or not to tip?

tipping is an essential source of income for underpaid members of the service sector, such as wait staff. When it comes to tipping extra, experts suggest consumers consider their budgets and make sure it is something they can afford.

 COURTESY/WEALTH OF GEEKS

As inflation raises prices across the board, an old American habit is becoming more costly to keep up – tipping.

Although not as prevalent in many parts of the world, like Europe, Australia or Japan, tipping is deeply entrenched in the US hospitality industry. It has long been customary for most consumers to tip service jobs. Yet the practice has evolved in recent years along with broader changes in the gig economy and is ballooning across various sectors.

