SEBRING — With Highlands County’s recycling drop-off spots up and running, you may ask: “What will they take?”
County officials say, in short, you want to keep recycling clean and simple. The list may be longer than you think, but when in doubt, you may want to leave it out.
Bob Diefendorf, Highlands County projects manager, said he’s received dozens of emails from residents wanting clarification on what they can and should not take to the drop-off sites. His answer, especially for plastic, is basic.
“In the short of it, don’t go according to the plastic numbering system,” Diefendorf has told residents. “Just go according to if it is a plastic bottle, jug or jar.”
And, of course, make sure all items are clean, free of residue.
When asked by the Highlands News-Sun about community participation in the reorganized recycling system, he said, “It’s improving.”
“I think as more people [know], it will get better,” Diefendorf said.
Where to goCurrently, there are three sites that will accept recyclable materials from anyone in the county:
- The Lake Placid station at 25 W. Royal Palm St. sits on Hickey Avenue near the CSX Railroad tracks, just off West Interlake Boulevard in downtown Lake Placid. It runs from 2-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
- The Avon Park recycling station at 100 S. Glenwood Ave. in downtown Avon Park has its entrance near the Eddie Cannon Street/South Prospect Avenue intersection. It also runs from 2-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- The Sebring recycling station sits off Westminster Road, inside the soccer field entrance to Max Long Recreation Complex. It runs from 2-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, but also 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
About a month ago was the first time anything was dumped illegally outside one of these sites after hours. When the county had unfenced, 24-hour drop-off sites, people would leave massive amounts of un-recyclable material outside the roll-off bins.
This was one big reason the county went to a single-stream curbside system in 2017. Non-compliance with what can and can’t be recycled, and problems of people contaminating loads with household garbage, was why the county stopped doing that last year.
What to takeDiefendorf said the county accepts paper, cardboard, steel and aluminum cans, glass bottles — to be crushed and used for ground cover at the Highlands County Landfill — and plastics.
Diefendorf has told residents that only clean plastic jugs, bottles and jars will be accepted at the recycling drop-off centers, but he advises people not to go by the 1-7 recycling numbering system. If they must, however, he said most of the bottles, jugs and jars that are acceptable fall into the No. 1, 2, or 4 categories, he said.
Number 1 refers to PET — Polyethylene Terephthalate — which is beverage bottles, water bottles, food bottles/jars, condiment bottles, clean peanut butter jars, jelly jars and other such containers.
Number 2 is HDPE — High Density Polyethylene — as in milk and juice jugs, shampoo bottles, detergent bottles, bleach bottles and similar containers.
A few acceptable bottles may be No. 4 LDPE — Low Density Polyethylene — such as squeezable bottles for honey or mustard.
“The point is, if it is a plastic bottle, jug or jar, it is acceptable and all other plastics are not,’’ Diefendorf writes.
Examples of containers the system won’t take include those for yogurt, sour cream, Ricotta cheese or Cool Whip, as well as plastic clamshell containers for things like blueberries and other fruits. They may have No. 1 or 2 printed on them, but they aren’t accepted under the county’s recycling program.
“Many of these materials are food containers that may contain food residue that contaminate other materials or are dirty,” Diefendorf writes.
He said some have labels that cannot be removed from the containers and cause problems with processing equipment, too. However, the biggest reason not to take them is the market: There is none for them. Ever since China started banning such materials in 2018, they have had little to no value, Diefendorf said.
“These materials are being treated as trash by the recycling processing industry because there are no markets or consumers that want to buy those materials, which is why we are only taking those items considered as jars, jugs and bottles,” Diefendorf writes. “Unfortunately, at the current time, all those unacceptable plastic materials need to go into your regular garbage.”
If people show up with them at a recycling drop-off spot, they will be told to take those unacceptable materials home to be thrown away in their regular trash, he said.
“Perhaps if the markets change in the future, additional plastic materials may be added to the acceptable recycling list by Waste Connections — Highlands County’s collections contractor — but not at this time,” Diefendorf said.