Toby’s Junior Joey’s graduated March 26 after the three-day clown school. They learned about creating their clown character and makeup, and the art of clowning, including balloon animals, bubblology, puppetry, skits and magic.
The graduates – Nicolaie “Nickel Pendarvis, Abigail “Lemon Head” Narehood and Hannaleigh “Strawberry Cake” Narehood – received their certificates from Esther “Loopy Lane” Lane, their instructor and vice president of Toby’s Foundation Museum and School, and Deborah “Silly Dilly” von Arx, president of Toby’s Foundation Museum and school.