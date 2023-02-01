Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1, the 32nd day of 2023. There are 333 days left in the year.

Today in historyIn Feb. 1, 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members: commander Rick Husband; pilot William McCool; payload commander Michael Anderson; mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark; and payload specialist Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli in space.

