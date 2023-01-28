Today is Saturday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2023. There are 337 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 28, 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
On this date
In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.
In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.
In 1922, 98 people were killed when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C., collapsed under the weight of nearly two feet of snow.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.
In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
Ten years ago: Side by side, leading Democratic and Republican senators pledged to propel far-reaching immigration legislation through the Senate by summer, providing a possible path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people in the U.S. illegally. (Although the Senate did pass such a measure, it has encountered opposition from House Republicans who insisted on a more limited approach.) Backed by French helicopters and paratroopers, Malian soldiers entered the fabled city of Timbuktu after al-Qaida-linked militants who’d ruled the outpost by fear for nearly 10 months fled into the desert.
Five years ago: Bruno Mars won all six Grammy awards for which he was nominated, including album of the year for “24K Magic;” the leading nominee, Jay-Z, walked away empty-handed. Roger Federer won his 20th Grand Slam singles title, defeating Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final. Protesters gathered across Russia to support the call from opposition leader Alexei Navalny to boycott the March presidential election; Navalny himself was arrested while walking to the Moscow demonstration.
One year ago: A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach some occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span; there were no fatalities, but at least four people were taken to hospitals.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nicholas Pryor is 88. Actor Alan Alda is 87. Actor Susan Howard is 81. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 73. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 64. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 55. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (‘N Sync) is 46. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 43. Actor Elijah Wood is 42. Actor Ariel Winter is 25.
Bible verse“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them because greater is He that is in you than He that is in the world. — 1 John 4:4.
Call up Him who dwells inside to face all that comes against you from the outside. He is more than a match. “Thanks be to God which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” — You will never re-live today, make it a good one with God’s help!