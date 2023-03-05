SEBRING — Council President Tom Dettman is hoping for another term on the council that oversees a place he loves. He is one of five candidates vying for three seats on the Sebring City Council in the March 14 election.
“The City of Sebring is very special to me and my family,” Dettman said.
Many know him as “Chief” Tom Dettman because of his nearly 19 years as city police chief.
He has served the past six years on the City Council.
“These are exciting times for our great city. We need to be prepared for future growth and yes, it is coming,” he said.
“Though growth is inevitable, we need to keep a watchful eye on preserving that ‘hometown feel’ that we all love and cherish. We need to keep up with maintaining and expanding our infrastructure, preserving our precious water and making good solid decisions on quality housing and commercial and business ventures,” he said.
He said he is “super excited” about the Harder Hall project. The “Pink Lady” is currently in the process of “rising again.”
Dettman said the City of Sebring has an amazing workforce that is focused and dedicated to maintaining and improving the services that the residents have come to appreciate. “We learned to ‘live within our means’ by keeping taxes low while continuing to provide a clean, safe and pleasant community to live, work and play.”
Dettman feels the state of the city is “solid.”
“We together, the citizens of Sebring, in concert with our elected and appointed officials, have a serious responsibility to always conduct ourselves in the best interest of our community.
“As your police chief and city councilman, I have and will continue to work with our city administration and department heads to deliver the best service possible, while maintaining the fiscal responsibility you have grown to know and expect.
“Over my 45-year career in law enforcement, as well as my six years as your city councilman, I have often said, ‘We are ordinary people with extraordinary responsibilities.’
“With that in mind, I promise I will never intentionally disappoint you. I will do my very best to fairly represent you in all my decision-making.”