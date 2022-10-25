SEBRING — Highlands Tea Party’s guest Tuesday evening will be Tom Trento. He is the director of The United West, an educational counter-terrorism organization that has four mission objectives:
1. Defend the US Constitution
2. Defend Israel
3. Defeat Mohamed
4. Defeat Karl Marx
Trento leads a team of investigators and analysts to either covertly or overtly expose anti-American, anti-Israel activity, in particular the coalition of Marxists and Muslim jihadists joining together to destroy America.
He leads national security fact-finding missions to Israel where his group interfaces with Israel military, intelligence and law enforcement. He also travels extensively lecturing and exposing Islamic and Marxist infiltration in government, law enforcement and academic institutions. He is one of the co-authors of “Shariah: The Threat To America” and appears on media outlets and talk shows as a subject matter expert.
Trento is a highly skilled debater and dynamic public speaker with earned degrees in Law Enforcement with an A/S, Ocean County College, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology from Moody Bible Institute, and a Master of Arts in Philosophy from Denver Seminary. He also has been awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal Award for saving a man from a burning car.
The Highlands Tea Party meets each Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.
