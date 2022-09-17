South Korea China

China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu speaks during a joint news conference with South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

 KIM HONG-JI/POOL PHOTO via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The head of China’s legislature called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean leaders Friday amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, third in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy and one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit South Korea since his predecessor did so in 2015. His trip is seen as part of efforts by Beijing to boost ties with neighboring countries ahead of a Communist Party congress next month that will likely grant Xi a third five-year term as leader.

Recommended for you