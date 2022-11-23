Film-Top Gun Maverick-Streaming

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick." 

 SCOTT GARFIELD/PARAMOUNT PICTURES via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after first arriving in theaters, "Top Gun: Maverick," the year's top film, will finally land on a streaming service.

Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday that "Top Gun: Maverick," having made more than $1.48 billion worldwide at the box office, will debut Dec. 22 on Paramount+.

