Israel Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, right, arrive to attend a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2023. The ultranationalist member of Israel’s ruling coalition says there’s no such thing as a Palestinian people. Finance Minister Smotrich’s remark Sunday, March 19, came within hours of efforts to calm tensions between Israel and the Palestinians over the country’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

 RONEN ZVULUN/POOL PHOTO via AP, FILE

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A firebrand Israeli minister claimed there’s “no such thing” as a Palestinian people as Israel’s new coalition government, its most hard-line ever, plowed ahead on Monday with a part of its plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition said it was pushing a key part of the overhaul — which would give the coalition control over who becomes a justice or a judge — before the parliament takes a monthlong holiday break next week.

