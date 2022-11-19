Congress New Member Orientation

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference with Congressional Progressive Caucus members at AFL-CIO headquarters in Washington on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

 AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, took herself out of the running Friday for Democratic leadership in the next Congress by announcing a bid for a second term to lead one of the largest groups of lawmakers in the party.

In a letter to her progressive colleagues, Jayapal, of Washington, noted the series of achievements the caucus had during her tenure as chair. She also acknowledged the challenges House Democrats face as they become the minority party in January.

Recommended for you