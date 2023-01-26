Lebanon Port Blast

FILE — A drone picture shows the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, on Aug. 5, 2020. Lebanon’s top prosecutor Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023 ordered all suspects detained in the deadly 2020 port blast released, a lawyer for two detainees and judicial officials said.

 HUSSEIN MALLA/AP PHOTO, FILE

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s top prosecutor Wednesday ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation into the deadly 2020 port blast in Beirut and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, he told The Associated Press.

The move by chief prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oweidat marked another blow to the investigation, which has stalled for years. The probe has threatened to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, which is rife with corruption and mismanagement, and has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown.

