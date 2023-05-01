Florida Weather

Damaged trees appear on a property after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens.

 JOE CAVARETTA/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP

PALM BEACH GARDENS (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and headed northeast toward the coast.

