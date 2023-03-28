Severe Weather Mississippi

Ezell Williams cries while talking about the tornado damage caused to his properties and those of his neighbors, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — A massive tornado obliterated the modest one-story home that Kimberly Berry shared with her two daughters in the Mississippi Delta flatlands, leaving only the foundation and random belongings — a toppled refrigerator, a dresser and matching nightstand, a bag of Christmas decorations, some clothing.

During the storm Friday, Berry and her 12-year-old daughter huddled and prayed at a nearby church that was barely damaged, while her 25-year-old daughter survived in the hard-hit town of Rolling Fork, some 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.

