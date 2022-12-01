Severe Weather Alabama

People walk through an area of destoryed structures in Flatwood, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama.

 BUTCH DILL/AP PHOTO

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. Two deaths were reported as the storm front continued to threaten parts of the Deep South on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service had warned that strong twisters capable of carving up communities over long distances were possible as the storm front moved eastward from Texas. They were fueled by record high temperatures ahead of a cold front and threatened a stretch of the United States where more than 25 million people live.

