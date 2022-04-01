Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.