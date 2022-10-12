Virus Outbreak Japan

Foreign travelers gather upon arrival at the Haneda International Airport Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan’s strict border restrictions are eased, allowing tourists to easily enter for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent tourists are again welcomed, not just those traveling with authorized groups.

 EUGENE HOSHIKO/AP PHOTO

TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years.

“We got the news that we can finally come. We are really, really happy,” said Nadine Lackmann, a German who was among the crowd of tourists arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

