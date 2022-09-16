LAKE WALES — On June 21, 2022, a 2010 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen to the Lake Wales Police Department. The owner had left the vehicle parked on the shoulder of U.S. 27 North in front of the Race Trac gas station at 24224 U.S. 27 N, due to mechanical issues. Witnesses later saw a white tow truck removing the vehicle from the area.

On Sept. 12, detectives learned from the owner he had been contacted by a local tow company regarding his vehicle. Jesus Melendez, 32, from J & M Towing (1017 Ronlin Street, Haines City) sent a letter to the victim stating the vehicle had been towed at the gas station manager’s request. This was false information as Race Trac management confirmed they do not have vehicles towed. The letter also told the victim if he paid $735 he could have his car back.

