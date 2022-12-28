LAKE PLACID — The Town Council here is asking the Florida Department of Transportation to put a traffic light at Heartland Boulevard and U.S. 27.
The DOT instead plans to make that intersection right-turn only, prohibiting drivers from crossing the highway and catching U.S. 27’s northbound lanes toward Sebring. Drivers would instead have to turn right on U.S. 27 South, cross the travel lanes and make a U-turn in front of Publix/South Highlands Shopping Center.
According to Hoz Compton, chairman of Lake Placid’s Planning Agency (LPA), he has urged transportation officials to put a light at Heartland Boulevard so drivers can cross the highway and turn left toward Sebring.
“There will be more housing developments built along Heartland Boulevard, Catfish Creek Road, Tangerine Boulevard, Oak Island, and around Lake June in the coming years,” Compton said. “There are approvals in place for some already. When you add those new homes to the existing homes in Placid Lakes and west, can you imagine the dangerous line of traffic waiting to make a U-turn in front of Publix?”
The deadline for comment on the DOT plan was Dec. 22, but it’s not too late for the public to make their feelings known, Compton said.
Lake Placid Attorney Bert Harris III crafted a resolution asking for a light, rather than a right-turn only at Heartland Boulevard.
“The Lake Placid Town Council is concerned that the proposed intersection modification will be problematic and dangerous for all traffic,” Harris wrote. “The council respectfully recommends and requests the installation of a traffic light to control traffic at Heartland Boulevard and U.S. 27.”
It is signed by Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook.
The Town Council could vote on the resolution and send it to the DOT at its January regular meeting.
The DOT project also includes a light at U.S. 27 North and South Lakeview Road, the site of the Holiday Inn Express and Raceway gas station.
The DOT engineering work for Heartland Boulevard project will take another year; construction could begin in two years.
To talk to transportation officials about Highlands County traffic projects, call the District 1 FDOT office in Fort Myers, 239-225-1900.