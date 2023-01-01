LAKE PLACID — Perhaps one of the biggest stories of 2022 continues to be this small town’s project to migrate 1,600 lakeside and canal homes off aging septic tanks and onto a modern sewage treatment system.

Though the town’s population is just 2,400 or so souls, the town’s tiny staff has been working very hard since learning in late 2021 that the town had won a $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant.

