LAKE PLACID — Perhaps one of the biggest stories of 2022 continues to be this small town’s project to migrate 1,600 lakeside and canal homes off aging septic tanks and onto a modern sewage treatment system.
Though the town’s population is just 2,400 or so souls, the town’s tiny staff has been working very hard since learning in late 2021 that the town had won a $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant.
The town has moved forward in leaps and bounds with the $40 million-plus project, hiring a new utilities director, Kevin McCarthy, to run the town’s water and other infrastructure. That allowed his predecessor, Joe Barber, to move up to assistant town manager/town engineer and become the de facto manager of the overall project.
Barber and Town Attorney Bert Harris III toured wastewater treatment centers in other towns in Highlands, and interviewed other wastewater treatment experts to get their advice.
After putting out bids for engineering companies to design a million-gallon-a-day, advanced wastewater treatment plant, the town hired Pennoni Engineering this summer to begin work on the modern, one-million-gallon-a-day sewage treatment plant on North Main Avenue.
Then, in November, the town council approved the purchase of three parcels of land on Green Dragon Drive near Lake Placid High School for a wastewater lift station to serve Lake Placid Camp & Christian Conference Center. After the purchase is fulfilled on Jan. 25, town engineers can complete a larger wastewater lift station – which moves wastewater from lower to higher elevation – on the property.
Each of the homes to be taken off septic tanks will require pumps and other equipment to push sewage from the home to the sewer lines to be installed down each street.
Perhaps the biggest sign that the project is moving forward: The appearance of project surveyors in the front yards of Lake Placid and Placid Lakes homes in November and December. Their job is to locate each home’s septic tank and determine the kind of sewer connection each house might require.
“We have begun the design portion of this project and your property has been included in the proposed project area,” a letter from Town of Lake Placid states. “It will be necessary for survey crews to access your property, including areas around your home to locate existing cleanouts associated with your septic system. The work will be performed with extreme care for any existing landscaping. Survey crews should spend no more than 20 minutes at your home.”
The town is looking forward to real digging in 2023, with the completion of the new wastewater treatment plant near Tomoka Boulevard in the next months. The town also hopes to complete an additional $25 million grant in 2023 to pay for the transfer of many more homes onto the new sewage infrastructure.