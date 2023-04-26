Town moves cautiously toward new police station

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) became law in March 2021, but Lake Placid still has more than enough COVID-19 recovery money to design a new police station.
The Town Council, however, will wait a bit longer before dedicating that money to the new police station.
According to data provided by Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams, the town – which has used some of the ARPA money to buy a side loader garbage utility truck, generators and other items – still has $608,631 in its ARPA account.
Building a new police stationWilliams asked council members at their April 10 meeting whether they want to spend $49,000 of ARPA funds on a site plan for the new police station. The present station is at 8 N. Oak Ave.; the council may build a new station next to a proposed fire station on a lot on Hillcrest Avenue.
Councilman Greg Sapp said the town should not sink more money into the police station plans until the council knows the true cost of building a new police station.
“If we start down this road, we’re going to start spending a lot of money,” Sapp said. “My fear is that the numbers we’re looking at may not work. We don’t want to commit to something, get further down the road and be a million dollars out of whack on this.”
Fire station footprint unknownOther council members agreed that it’s too soon to spend that money on architectural plans for a new Lake Placid Police Department, which will share a plot of land with a yet-to-be designed county fire station. Without knowing the size of the fire station, an architect cannot design the new police station next door, Williams told the council.
“You don’t even have the design plan yet,” Williams said. “What we have is ‘these are the rooms,’ but we don’t have a design plan of ‘the walls are going to be made of concrete’ and other design details.”
Simple design drawing completedWilliams told the council that he paid Marshall & Marine of Sebring $3,250 for a simple design of a new police department.
Once the footprint of the fire station is understood, Polston Engineering would then take the footprint dimensions and design the police station at a cost of $49,000 under a continuing professional services contract agreement.
Polston’s site design would include all the details not found in Marshall & Marine drawings: landscape, irrigation, lift stations, waterlines, and possibly construction/supervision.
Councilman Charlie Wilson said he’d prefer to wait for the county to unveil its building dimensions before hiring Polston.
Council: Wait before spending more ARPA funds“We should wait until we see how they site their project,” Wilson said. “I would hate to spend money now on something we are going to have to change based on their plans.”
Councilman Ray Royce said he also would prefer to wait.
“To my knowledge, we haven’t seen a complete site plan from the county yet,” Royce said. “It may be we slow this roll just a little bit, wait to get that from the county and have a very clear understanding of how they’re going to use the portion of the property.”
The aging police station on North Oak Avenue is small, and its offices are a bit crammed, including administrative offices, training rooms, suspect interview rooms, and needs more space to store evidence as well as equipment.