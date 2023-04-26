Town moves cautiously toward new police station

Councilman Charley Wilson wants to learn more before proceeding with a police station design.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) became law in March 2021, but Lake Placid still has more than enough COVID-19 recovery money to design a new police station.

The Town Council, however, will wait a bit longer before dedicating that money to the new police station.

