Town: Public must stop parking on road shoulders

Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams takes the care and maintenance of the town’s streets and sidewalks personally. He has spent tens of thousands of dollars in Community Redevelopment Agency funds and other budgets to fix broken sidewalks, replace crumbling curbs and manage runoff in the town’s roads and avenues.
His latest focus: The area around the intersection of Dal Hall Boulevard and Main Avenue, where drivers drive across road shoulders to park in empty lots. The off-road parking occurs near Journal Plaza and other nearby businesses, especially during the Saturday morning Farmers Market.
According to Williams, when cars pull onto the grass, they break the asphalt edges of the road, which further degrade over time. Not only that, but cars kill grass and create “unofficial” dirt parking lots with tire ruts where grass once prevented erosion. Williams – who has erected barriers to prevent parking in yards – expressed at the April 10 Town Council meeting, his dismay at the public’s seeming carelessness.
“I have been overbearing about our roads because it’s very frustrating when I see a nice, clean road and have someone indifferently run off the side of it,” he told the council. “In one instance, I posted a fence across a yard, replaced the roadway, but now they are at it again.”
The irony is that a recent parking survey indicates there are plenty of marked parking spaces in downtown – and not very far from the Farmers Market and other Main Avenue businesses.
A few solutions: erecting barriers to prevent people from parking in dirt lots; asking local business owners to build parking aprons, and asking the county to provide parking at the Health Department annex.
Observation Street, which runs parallel to Dal Hall Boulevard, is an especially popular spot for off-road parking.
According to Town Engineer Joe Barber, the town will have to obtain a South Florida Water Management District permit before it can pave a new, 4,000-square-foot asphalt parking lot – just one idea for fixing the problem on that street.
A paved parking lot that can handle 26 parking spaces (at $2,300 per space) will cost about $59,800, according to one unofficial estimate.
“The other side of Observation Street would receive No Parking or No Driving on Road Shoulder, with ropes to follow if needed,” Williams wrote in the meeting agenda.
The council, however, will probably ask businesses to help stop the illegal parking, as well as ask the county to allow parking at the Health Department annex and other downtown county properties.