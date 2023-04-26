Town: Public must stop parking on road shoulders

This kind of parking is a no-no in downtown Lake Placid. The practice destroys the edge of the asphalt and creates erosion during heavy rains.

 COURTESY/PHIL WILLIAMS

Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams takes the care and maintenance of the town’s streets and sidewalks personally. He has spent tens of thousands of dollars in Community Redevelopment Agency funds and other budgets to fix broken sidewalks, replace crumbling curbs and manage runoff in the town’s roads and avenues.

His latest focus: The area around the intersection of Dal Hall Boulevard and Main Avenue, where drivers drive across road shoulders to park in empty lots. The off-road parking occurs near Journal Plaza and other nearby businesses, especially during the Saturday morning Farmers Market.

